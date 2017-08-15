Pedestrian struck by tractor on Preston Hwy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a pedestrian hit by a tractor in Okolona.

The incident happened around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday on the ten-thousand five hundred block of Preston Highway, MetroSafe said.

It is currently unknown what led up to the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

