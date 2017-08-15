Louisville band hits big screen 50 years after debuting in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the late 1960s, they dominated the WAVE Country music scene. They packed venues from the famous Whiteland Barn near Indianapolis, to Gypsy Village and teen hops for Trinity High School.

Then, Soul Inc. inked a deal that would have them traveling with the stars. The Dick Clark Caravan of Stars put them on a bus with the likes of the Rolling Stones, the Byrds, Bo Diddley and Paul Revere and the Raiders.

"We did two (shows) with the Beach Boys and (at) one of them, they were a couple of hours late and came out in their bath robes," said Soul Inc. drummer Marvin Maxwell, who has kept the spirit of music alive with his Mom’s Music store on Mellwood Avenue.

>> VIDEO: Watch Scott Reynolds' report here

Maxwell has a room stuffed full of boxes of reel-to-reel audio tapes, hundreds and hundreds of hours of studio sessions, jams, songs and commercials. Tapes like that are so expensive and hard to get that many of those old studio recordings across the country have been erased so they could be re-used. Maxwell wouldn’t let that happen to all of his work. Years ago he struck a deal with GearFab, a company that takes those tapes and digitizes them for use on CDs, albums and the internet.

Maxwell said he had no idea how that would pay off in money and notoriety just a few weeks ago.

When the phone rang, Maxwell thought it was a prank. The guy on the other end said the producers of the soon-to-be released Tom Cruise movie "American Made" wanted to use a Soul Inc. song as part of the soundtrack.

"He said, 'You want to do it?'" Maxwell said. "And I said, 'What’s the matter with you?' I said, 'Sure we’ll do it."

When Maxwell asked what song would be in the movie, the answer dumbfounded him -- "Ultra Blue," a song he doesn’t even remember recording. Guitarist Wayne Young explained it this way:

"It was filler," Young said. "We just needed to fill some time so we jammed."

Soul Inc. still loves to play. The band did a 50-year reunion show last year. Maxwell now plays with the longtime bass guitarist for George Jones. He'll never stop banging the drums. But instead of drawing an audience, this time he will be in the audience in late September, when "American Made" hits the theaters, with 20 or 30 seconds of Soul Inc. music.

They played with the Rolling Stones, and now they get more satisfaction five decades later with the music they loved to play.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.