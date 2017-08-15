Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A toxicology report shows that Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge.
Jupiter, Florida, police released the report Tuesday, less than a week after Woods agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. The report was first reported by ESPN.
The 41-year-old golf superstar was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car.
In a statement Tuesday, Woods said he was trying on his own to treat pain from back surgery he underwent in April. He said he realizes that was a mistake and has undergone treatment.
Woods is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving Oct. 25 and enter the diversion program.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
