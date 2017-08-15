Missouri woman fired after post against police support sign

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman says she was fired from her job after criticizing a coffee shop on social media for displaying a "Back the Blue" sign supporting police.
Brandi Wilson told the Southeast Missourian newspaper that she found the sign at Ground-A-Bout in Jackson, Missouri, disconcerting as a black woman who once lived in Ferguson, where officers and protesters clashed following the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown.
Wilson, a college student in Cape Girardeau, said she was fired from the Barrel 131 bar in Jackson after criticizing the sign in an Aug. 8 posting on Ground-A-Bout's Facebook page. In the post, Wilson said the sign made her "super uncomfortable" and was "almost like a shouting 'Black lives don't matter' sign."
Ground-A-Bout owner Bob Schooley, a former sheriff's deputy, responded with a post saying he was sorry for Wilson's negative experience.
"Our support of law enforcement is IN NO WAY whatsoever stating that 'black lives don't matter,'" Schooley wrote. "We'll be disappointed to lose your business ma'am, but the sign will remain."
Hundreds of other people weighed in with comments, many denouncing Wilson.
The bar owners fired Wilson a day later.
"I know that's why I was fired, and that's the reason they told me," Wilson said. "They didn't give me some runaround. They said, 'No. It's just that there are people who will not come drink here if you're working here.'"
Barrel 131 owners didn't immediately return messages to The Associated Press seeking comment.
Wilson said her firing "tells people they shouldn't respectfully stand up for themselves and say what things bother them."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>