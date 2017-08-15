Bevin calls removing Confederate monuments 'sanitizing history', then denies using the phrase

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Speaking to reporters in Frankfort on Tuesday, Governor Matt Bevin denied saying that removing Confederate monuments was 'sanitizing history.'

Bevin did, in fact, use that phrase during an interview with Virginia radio station WVHU earlier in the day.

"I absolutely disagree with this sanitization of history," Bevin said, when asked by host Tom Roten whether he thought Confederate monuments should be removed from government property or destroyed.

During the Frankfort interview, a reporter asked Bevin about using the phrase, 'sanitizing history,' to which he replied, "No, I said revisionist history. Sanitize is your word."

While running for governor in 2015, Bevin supported the decision to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the capitol rotunda in Frankfort.

"It is important never to forget our history, but parts of our history are more appropriately displayed in museums, not on government property," Bevin said in an email that began a series of statements from politicians about the statue's future.

In an email to WAVE 3 News, the Kentucky Democratic Party condemned Bevin for his remarks with following statement:

"Gov. Bevin has yet again lied to the people of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Democratic Party believes that human dignity and respect for all Kentuckians includes supporting the decision to remove any Confederate statues on government property and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray's decision to relocate Confederate statues.

We are not sanitizing history. We are standing against racism, hate and bigotry. This issue rises above politics. We owe that to every Kentuckian."

