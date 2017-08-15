Slugger Museum celebrates upcoming eclipse with mini-bat giveaway

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory shoots for the moon with a special bat and other promotions. (Source: Louisville Slugger Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum is celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse with a special mini-bat and a buy-one-get-one ticket deal.

The special bats are "midnight blue" with silver baseball-themed moon eclipsing the sun. Partial eclipses are featured on each side as the moon moves across the sun. Commemorative wording and the date is written on the barrel in vintage NASA-style lettering.

MORE ON KENTUCKY'S DARKEST DAY.

+ How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

+ Print your own WAVE 3 News solar eclipse pinhole projector

+ How to check if your eclipse glasses are safe

The first 148 guests on the mornings on August 19, 20, and 21 will receive a total eclipse mini-bat. The bats will also be sold in the Museum Store.

Admission to the Museum will be buy-one-get-one free on August 19-21 as a part of the Museum's Moonshot BOGO promotion.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.