Metcalfe County man charged with murder

SUMMERSHADE, KY (WAVE) - A Metcalfe County resident has been arrested and charged with murder.

Bobbie Lawson, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abused of a corpse.

Kentucky State Police said one person was found dead at a home on Nobob Summer Shade Road.

The victim has not yet been identified.

