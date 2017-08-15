Metcalfe County man charged with murder

In Kentucky last year, 1,500 people died from preventable overdoses.More >>
In Kentucky last year, 1,500 people died from preventable overdoses.More >>
This is the 39th Dream Court in the nation and the first in Louisville.More >>
This is the 39th Dream Court in the nation and the first in Louisville.More >>
Speaking to reporters in Frankfort on Tuesday, Governor Matt Bevin denied saying that removing Confederate monuments was 'sanitizing history.'More >>
Speaking to reporters in Frankfort on Tuesday, Governor Matt Bevin denied saying that removing Confederate monuments was 'sanitizing history.'More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>
The victim has not yet been identified.More >>
The victim has not yet been identified.More >>