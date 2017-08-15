Metcalfe County man charged with murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Metcalfe County man charged with murder

Bobbie Lawson (Source: BCRJ) Bobbie Lawson (Source: BCRJ)

SUMMERSHADE, KY (WAVE) - A Metcalfe County resident has been arrested and charged with murder. 

Bobbie Lawson, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abused of a corpse.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Man struck, killed by tractor off Preston Hwy
Police serving arrest warrant find drugs leading to 3 more arrests
Suspect in stolen car hits LMPD cruiser

Kentucky State Police said one person was found dead at a home on Nobob Summer Shade Road. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly