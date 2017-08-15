'Dream Court' opens in Park Duvalle neighborhood

This is the 39th Dream Court in the nation and the first in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kids in the Park Duvalle neighborhood now have a brand new basketball court to enjoy.

The "Dream Court" is the result of a partnership between Nancy Lieberman Charities and WorldVentures Foundation and LMPD.

Its purpose is to foster the relationship between officers and the communities they serve.

Nancy Lieberman is a former professional basketball player and friend of Muhammad Ali. She said hopes the court will be a safe area for kids to learn about teamwork and connect so they can change the world.

"If I'm a better me we'll be a better we," Lieberman said. "If we're a better we, we'll be a better they. And exponentially we get to change the world."

Lieberman said this court is just the beginning of her commitment to making Louisville a better place.

