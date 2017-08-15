'Dream Court' opens in Park Duvalle neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Dream Court' opens in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kids in the Park Duvalle neighborhood now have a brand new basketball court to enjoy.

The "Dream Court" is the result of a partnership between Nancy Lieberman Charities and WorldVentures Foundation and LMPD.

Its purpose is to foster the relationship between officers and the communities they serve.

This is the 39th Dream Court in the nation and the first in Louisville.

Nancy Lieberman is a former professional basketball player and friend of Muhammad Ali. She said hopes the court will be a safe area for kids to learn about teamwork and connect so they can change the world.

"If I'm a better me we'll be a better we," Lieberman said. "If we're a better we, we'll be a better they. And exponentially we get to change the world."  

Lieberman said this court is just the beginning of her commitment to making Louisville a better place.

