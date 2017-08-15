Governor Bevin signs new opioid legislation

In Kentucky last year, 1,500 people died from preventable overdoses. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and lawmakers are working to tackle the opioid drug epidemic.

Every day, approximately 142 people die in the US of an overdose. In Kentucky last year, 1,500 people died from preventable overdoses.

The legislation signed Tuesday increases penalties for drug traffickers of opioids and strengthens communication between hospitals and pharmacies. It also attacks the problem from another angle by using physicians.

"Physicians can help stop one of the deadliest drug epidemics in US history by simply decreasing the number of opioids they prescribe." Rep. Kim Moser (R) said.

The legislation caps opioids prescriptions to three days with exceptions for chronic pain, cancer patients, post surgery situations and severe trauma.

