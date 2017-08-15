Police: Woman tried to hit landlord with vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run over her landlord with her car, according to a police report.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Tanisha Edwards, 26, was arrested Monday, accused of driving her vehicle toward her landlord, nearly hitting her.

Edwards had received her eviction notice that day, her arrest report said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Metcalfe County man charged with murder

+ Man struck, killed by tractor off Preston Hwy

+ Burglary suspect arrested

The landlord was putting her trash in the Dumpster when Edwards drove the vehicle directly at her, police said.

Edwards denied the claims later in the seek. She told WAVE 3 News that there's been an ongoing feud with the landlord over the conditions of the apartment she and her children had been living in since late last year. She also said she was in her car with her children, with the engine turned off, adding that the landlord leaned in through the window and the two women exchanged words.

Edwards also claimed the arresting LMPD officer never took her statement. She has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.