Police: Woman tries to hit landlord with vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested for trying to run over her landlord with her car.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Tanisha Edwards, 26, was arrested Monday by LMPD for unlawfully driving her vehicle towards her landlord, nearly hitting her.

Edwards had received her eviction notice that day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Metcalfe County man charged with murder

+ Man struck, killed by tractor off Preston Hwy

+ Burglary suspect arrested

The victim was putting her trash in the dumpster when Edwards drove the vehicle directly at her, police said.

Edwards was charged with wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.