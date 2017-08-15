Argument involving several men in Henderson escalates into gunfire

Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Henderson.

It happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 in the 800 block of Powell Street.

According to police, witnesses told officers that several men were arguing near the intersection of Powell Street and South Alvasia Street when several of the men began shooting.

Two bullets struck the north side of Days Garden Center where employees were still working, but no one was hurt.

All of the men involved in the altercation ran off before officers arrived. Police aren't sure if any of them were hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the HPD Investigations Division, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

