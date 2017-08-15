Highlands rolls out parking crackdown campaign

Councilman Brandon Coan launched the "I Can Get You a Tow Campaign" on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Parking in the Highlands can be easily described by many as a headache.

"Treacherous," Ehren Smith said.

"It's a hassle," Tyler Mains said.

"Yeah all the sudden you come to, you can't go any further because that person has blocked that lane and it's impolite, rude at best," Gary Steedly said.

WAVE 3 News found vehicles causing the problem; they all had bright green parking tickets on their windshields.

"Don't leave your car here if it's not supposed to be here," Jamie Westerman said.

The frustration has gone on for years. People ignore the red and white signs and park in the outside lanes along the Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue corridor during weekday rush hour.

Councilman Brandon Coan has had enough. He launched the "I Can Get You a Tow Campaign" on Tuesday.

The campaign is being rolled out in three phases; education, warning, and enforcement.

"If that's what it takes to change behavior then I think it's necessary," Steedly said.

The education phase kicked off Tuesday informing businesses and neighbors of the problem and asked them to be a part of the solution.

The warning portion of the campaign will include extra enforcement officers and written warnings will become more visible.

The final phase is the towing blitz. Repeat offenders will be targeted.

"It's nothing that's new," Smith said. "I've lived here for thirty some odd years."

Some are skeptical of the plan, but they hope it works.

