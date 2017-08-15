KSP welcomes three new supervisors

Kentucky State Police Post 1 welcomes three new supervisors.

Lieutenant Brian C. Duvall, Sergeant Joseph M. Zalone, and Sergeant Jeffrey W. McWhorter start their new assignments at KSP Post 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Lieutenant Brian C. Duvall is a resident of Murray, Kentucky. His career progression with KSP is:

March 2002 to August 2002: Cadet at KSP Academy

August 2002 to October 2014: Trooper at Post 1

October 2014: Promoted to Sergeant

October 2014 to June 2015: Sergeant at Post 2

June 2015 to January 2017: Sergeant at Post 1

January 2017: Promoted to Lieutenant

January 2017 to August 2017: Lieutenant at Post 2

Sergeant Joseph M. Zalone is a resident of Mount Sterling, Kentucky. His career progression with KSP is:

April 2010 to September 2010: Cadet at KSP Academy

September 2010 to August 2017: Trooper at Post 8

August 2017: Promoted to Sergeant

Sergeant Jeffrey W. McWhorter is a resident of Campton, Kentucky. His career progression with KSP is:

January 2001 to June 2001: Cadet at KSP Academy

June 2001 to March 2015: Trooper at Post 2

March 2015 to August 2017: Trooper at Post 13

August 2017: Promoted to Sergeant

Lieutenant Duvall will be Post 1’s Operations Lieutenant. Sergeants Zalone and McWhorter will both be relocating to the western Kentucky area and will serve as Squad Sergeants at Post 1.

