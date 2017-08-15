Dolly Parton announces a new album geared towards kids

NASHVILLE, TN – Dolly Parton has announced a new album geared towards kids and the young at heart.

On Tuesday, Parton announced the release of I Believe In You. The album will be released digitally on Dolly Records/RCA Nashville and available September 29. The physical album will be available worldwide on October 13.

All 14 tracks on the album were written and performed by Parton.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+'Dream Court' opens in Park Duvalle neighborhood

+Slugger Museum celebrates upcoming eclipse with mini-bat giveaway

+Kentuckian wins Food Network Star?

"My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then," Parton said. "I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years. I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It's been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We've seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully, there will be many more."

Since its start in 1996 in Sevierville, Tennessee, the Imagination Library has expanded into four countries and serves more than one-million children by providing a brand new, age-appropriate book each month.

The track listing is as followed:

I Believe in You

Coat of Many Colors (new recording)

Together Forever

I Am a Rainbow

I’m Here

A Friend Like You

Imagination

You Can Do It

Responsibility

You Gotta Be

Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny

Chemo Hero

Brave Little Soldier

Bonus track spoken audio: Coat of Many Colors (book read by Dolly Parton)

WAVE 3 News with support from Delta Dental, the Junior League of Louisville, the Rotary Club of Louisville, as well as individual donations is happy to let you know Imagination Library is now available in certain parts of Louisville. To see if you live in that area, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.