California AD Mike Williams to step down next May

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Mike Williams will step down as athletic director at California when his current contract expires next May.
Williams told Chancellor Carol Christ on Tuesday that he will not seek a new contract to remain in his current position. Williams took over as interim athletic director from Sandy Barbour in July 2014 and then was given a three-year contract the following May.
Williams hired football coach Justin Wilcox and men's basketball coach Wyking Jones in the past year. He has also struck an apparel deal with Under Armour and a multimedia rights deal with Learfield to bring needed revenue to the department.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>