Boil water advisory for parts of Jeffersonville, IN

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued by the Watson Water Company for some its Jeffersonville, Indiana customers.

The company confirmed that a 16-inch main break caused them to issue the 48-hour boil water advisory.

Customers in the following locations are under the advisory:

All customers on Shungate Road

All customers on Salem Noble Rd and any roads or subdivisions branching off of Salem Noble Rd.

Charlestown Pike from Utica Sellersburg Road to Hwy 62

Hwy 62 from Salem Noble to Charlestown

All Watson Water customers in Charlestown

