Boil water advisory for parts of Jeffersonville, IN

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The company confirmed that a 16-inch main break caused them to issue the advisory.  (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) The company confirmed that a 16-inch main break caused them to issue the advisory.  (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued by the Watson Water Company for some its Jeffersonville, Indiana customers.

The company confirmed that a 16-inch main break caused them to issue the 48-hour boil water advisory. 

Customers in the following locations are under the advisory:

  • All customers on Shungate Road
  • All customers on Salem Noble Rd and any roads or subdivisions branching off of Salem Noble Rd.
  • Charlestown Pike from Utica Sellersburg Road to Hwy 62
  • Hwy 62 from Salem Noble to Charlestown
  • All Watson Water customers in Charlestown

