MoviePass offering a trip to the movies every day for $10 a month

(RNN) - A Netflix co-founder has devised a plan to let moviegoers see a movie every day in theaters for $10 a month, or about the price of a single ticket.

Mitch Lowe, the Netflix co-founder, now runs a company named MoviePass. The startup plans to drop the price of its movie-ticket subscriptions to $9.95 a month, starting Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

This means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards. MoviePass would pay the full price of each ticket, with the exception of 3D or Imax screens.

MoviePass’s previous subscription prices varied from $15 to $50, depending on location and number of movies chosen.

Earlier this year, the average cost of a single movie ticket hit a record high of $8.84, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

The company could face huge losses, but has secured funding to make up for the new subscription plan, according to The Business Insider.

Movie Pass was founded in 2011, and is currently available in 91 percent of movie theaters in America.

