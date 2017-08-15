Madisonville 'landmark' restaurant Ferrell's prepping for busy day on Aug. 21

The solar eclipse is the talk of the town in Madisonville, and restaurant workers are preparing to be slammed with customers.

One of those places expecting to be busy, is Ferrell's on Main Street. If you pay a visit to Madisonville, locals tell us you have to make a stop here.

"Ferrell's is a landmark," Karen Wade said.

This small downtown diner is an institution, serving up hamburgers since the 1920s.

"I got a friend lives in North Carolina and his mother lives here," explained Don Wade. "He says when he comes here to visit his mother, there's only one place he comes to visit, it's right here."

Karen and Don Wade grew up in Madisonville. The population just under 20,000, is expected to at least double for the solar eclipse.

"Thousands of people coming in," the Wades stated. "They're telling everybody to fill up with gas, groceries. They're comparing it to the ice storm we had a few years ago."

"We're going to triple order from every truck and try to get shipments in early," said Mariah Bales, Manager of Ferrell's.

It's all hands on deck here for the day of darkness. Serving new customers hoping to take a bite out of Madisonville's charm.

