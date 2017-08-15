Planning Commission hopeful for rezoning decision on Wednesday after hearing both sides

Tensions ran high as residents hoped to learn the fate of an abandoned golf course in Henderson.

More than 100 people packed the city building for the Wolf Hills neighborhood rezoning meeting. People are teed-off about the future of the course behind their houses.

Over 50 residents from Wolf Hills signed up to speak in Tuesday's meeting, but only two of them ever made it to the podium. So, the meeting was tabled.

But what we did learn is developers have new plans for the land.

The course closed last year and residents say their property values have already dropped. Two weeks ago, the land owners got preliminary approval to rezone 30 acres into residential lots and almost 140 acres to agricultural land.

And because of that, Developer Mike Chambers, President of Corman-McQueen, hasn't been the most popular guy around town.

"He has been inundated with negativity," Dennis Branson, Developer explained. "Fawned by the unknown. And that's our fault. We probably should've made a lot better effort to educate people about what his intent was."

Chambers' team announced the new plans to the full room.

He hopes to sell, or lease 74 acres of the former 18-hole Player's Club to a 9-hole course. If that doesn't happen, Chambers wants to turn all of the land into a sod farm.

Never in the the city's history has it annexed a golf course to agricultural land and some residents who did get the opportunity to speak out, weren't buying the notion of having a sod farm in their backyards.

"He says it won't be intrusive, but it very well can be," Taylor Decorrevont, a Wolf Hills neighbor, said. "You are using equipment to roll that up, any time you're undercutting any material- dirt, urban material, it will cause dust and debris."

The meeting will continue on the third floor of Henderson's city building on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The planning-commission is set to make a decision on the future of the former golf course, after hearing all evidence from both sides.

