Govenor Bevin works to make background checks tougher

Governor Bevin said this bill is close to his heart. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin hosted several ceremonial bill signings on Tuesday. One of those aims bills to put an end to child abuse.

The bill will work to close the gap in background checks of adults working with children in schools, youth camps, and in the home as private babysitters; thus making background checks a more rigorous process.?

Governor Bevin, a father of nine, said this bill is close to his heart.

"I'm grateful to be working on ensuring that if you're going to be a child in Kentucky," Bevin said. "You're going to be as well protected, well cared for and well loved as any child anywhere in America."

Partners from across the state including Kosair Charities helped with the legislation.

