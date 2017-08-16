Lip-syncing Indiana State Troopers rock Indiana State Fair - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lip-syncing Indiana State Troopers rock Indiana State Fair

The boys are back with yet another viral  lip-synching video. (Source: Youtube) The boys are back with yet another viral  lip-synching video. (Source: Youtube)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The lip-synching Indiana State Troopers are back! 

Last year they thrilled the internet with their rendition of "Summer Nights" from Grease at the Indiana State Fair. 

This year, they have returned with Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back In Town!"

