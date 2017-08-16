Colorful portraits show faces of New Hampshire drug crisis

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer). In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo, artist Anne Marie Zanfagna stands by an exhibit of her paintings at the New Hampshire State Library in Concord, N.H. The top left portrait shows Zanfagna's daughter, Jacqueline, who died of...

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer). In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo, Joe Fitzpatrick looks at a portrait of his daughter, Molly, who died of a drug overdose in 2015, as he attends a reception for artist Anne Marie Zanfagna at the New Hampshire State Library ...

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer). In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo, artist Anne Marie Zanfagna, left, speaks to Heidi Maddock in front of her display of portraits at the New Hampshire State Library in Concord, N.H. Zanfagna's portraits show people who died ...

By HOLLY RAMERAssociated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - What started as one mother's private outlet for grief has grown into a larger effort to comfort others and reduce the stigma of addiction in New Hampshire.

After her daughter died of a heroin overdose in 2014, Anne Marie Zanfagna painted a pink-and-purple portrait as a way to heal and remember her daughter's beauty and vibrancy. Since then, the Plaistow woman has painted more than 80 portraits for other families, and they're on display this month at the New Hampshire State Library in Concord.

Zanfagna also has started a nonprofit organization to raise money for scholarships and addiction recovery resources, and has traveled to Washington to promote it. She also is working on a book combining her portraits with poetry.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.