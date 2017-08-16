Fire forces residents out of home

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Sale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early morning fire forced residents out of their home.



The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Sale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

