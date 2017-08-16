2 men seriously hurt in NKY crash

Two men were seriously hurt in a crash in Kenton County late Tuesday, police said.

Aircare responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 12000 block of Madison Pike just before 8 p.m.

Both men were flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Their names, ages and conditions were not released.

Neither male wore a seatbelt when the 1999 Ford F-250 they were traveling in northbound ran off the west side of the road, partially overturned and struck a tree, police said in a prepared statement.

One of the men was ejected from the pickup truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.