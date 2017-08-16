1 dead in Middletown crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least one person is dead following a crash in Middletown.

The crash was reported in the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

