Man killed when car crashes into Gator in Middletown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man killed when car crashes into Gator in Middletown

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The cause of the crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a John Deere Gator in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported in the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Boulevard around 7:40 a.m., MetroSafe said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a car was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a utility vehicle.

The man on the Gator was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A worker at a business nearby told WAVE 3 News motorists often speed through that stretch of Middletown Industrial Boulevard. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly