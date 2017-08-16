UPDATE: Man killed when car crashes into Gator in Middletown

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a John Deere Gator in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported in the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Boulevard around 7:40 a.m., MetroSafe said.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a car was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a utility vehicle.

The man on the Gator was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A worker at a business nearby told WAVE 3 News motorists often speed through that stretch of Middletown Industrial Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

