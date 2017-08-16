Police: Suspect went to fast-food restaurant to meet teen for sex

Steven Beauchamp allegedly went to a local McDonald's restaurant to meet a teen girl for sex. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local man is facing sex charges following an undercover online investigation.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Steven Beauchamp, 23, sent photos of "prepubescent females involved in sex acts" to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to Beauchamp's arrest report.

The report also said the suspect "showed up to McDonald's at 6701 Dixie Highway to meet the ... detective posing as a 14-year-old for sex."

Beauchamp was arrested Tuesday, and taken into custody without incident. He faces two felony charges.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.