University of Florida bars white nationalist event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The University of Florida on Wednesday denied a request by a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer to rent space on the campus for a September event and his supporters vowed to file a court challenge.
UF President W. Kent Fuchs said in a statement that the decision was made after assessing risks to the campus, community and law enforcement following last weekend's deadly violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Members of the National Policy Institute, which is headed by Spencer, had contacted the university about renting space on the campus in Gainesville on Sept. 12.
"I find the racist rhetoric of Richard Spencer and white nationalism repugnant and counter to everything the university and this nation stands for," Fuchs' statement said.
Fuchs said UF is dedicated to free speech and public discourse, but the First Amendment does not require risk of imminent violence to students.
Spencer did not return a text seeking comment.
But Cameron Padgett, a Georgia resident affiliated with Spencer's group who was coordinating the campus event in Gainesville, told The Associated Press he would be filing a legal challenge.
"I signed an agreement and sent it in to the event coordinator," Padgett said. "I don't know who's advising them on why they think they can do this."
Padgett filed a challenge after Auburn University tried to ban Spencer's appearance there in April. A federal judge ruled against Auburn, and the talk was held as planned. The university was also ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in legal fees.
Several hundred people attended the event and three people were arrested outside the building during clashes between Spencer's supporters and his opponents.
Janine Sikes, a UF spokeswoman, said this is the first time that officials can recall the university denying such a request due to fears of violence or hate speech.
"I can't say for the last 100 years, but we're not aware of ever doing this in recent history."
The move comes after Texas A&M University canceled a planned September white nationalist protest on its campus featuring Spencer, due to security concerns.
Spencer, a leading figure in the white nationalist movement, has popularized the term "alt-right" to describe a fringe movement that is a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs. Spencer has advocated for an "ethno-state" that would be a "safe space" for white people.
After Donald Trump was elected president, Spencer hosted a conference in Washington that ended with audience members mimicking Nazi salutes after Spencer shouted, "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!"
___
Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned in juvenile courtMore >>
A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned in juvenile courtMore >>
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospitalMore >>
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospitalMore >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>