5 missing after Army chopper crashes off Oahu

In this 2015 photo, four Black Hawk helicopters conduct training in formation over Oahu. (Image: US Army)

Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.

Coast Guard and Army rescue have been deployed, and a debris field was spotted by air about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard got a report of a possible downed aircraft about 10:08 p.m. Tuesday from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield. Officials said they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.

Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost.

The winds on scene are about 11 mph, with 2-foot seas.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point has responded, along with an Army aircrew and Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department boats.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.