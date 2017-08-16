Call the fashion cops: 'Jorts-wearing bandit' hits St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Law enforcement are urging anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens stores while wearing jean shorts to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet, with a photo, posted Monday.

The tweet says his "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

Police said in an advisory that the suspect approached one cashier with merchandise Aug. 8 then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. He is accused of targeting at least three Walgreens stores.

Police say anyone who recognizes the bandit must contact law enforcement or "the fashion police."

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of 90s men's fashion, but have recently regained some popularity among hipsters.

