2 KY men arrested after counterfeit money bust

On Tuesday, August 15, Graves County deputies were alerted to the Dollar Store on State Route 131.

Deputies responded to a report of a person attempting to pass off counterfeit money.

While police were turning onto State Route 131, the caller told Kentucky State Police that the person had left in a tan Toyota Camry and was headed towards State Route 58.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of State Route 58 East and Sherwood Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Kalab Mosely, had a previous bench warrant out of Christian County.

Mosely was placed under arrest for the warrant.

Police obtained consent to search Mosely's vehicle.

A paper cutter, an empty box of resume paper and several counterfeit $20 bills were found in the vehicle.

Moseley's passenger, Laquinton Tillman, was seated in the back with counterfeit bills located at his feet.

Tillman had 2 warrants, both out of Christian County, and was also charged with 7 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Tillman was arrested and taken into the Graves County Jail.

