AMBER Alert issued for 3 children believed to be in extreme danger

Johnson Garcia, 2, Christhian Garcia, 5, and Marcos Garcia, 8, were last seen on Aug, 15 at 11:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.More >>
Heat index temperatures will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.More >>
The crash was reported in the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
In the late 1960s, they dominated the WAVE Country music scene. They packed venues from the famous Whiteland Barn near Indianapolis, to Gypsy Village and teen hops for Trinity High School.More >>
Steven Beauchamp, 23, sent photos of "prepubescent females involved in sex acts" to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to Beauchamp's arrest report.More >>
