AMBER Alert issued for 3 children believed to be in extreme danger

BROWNSBURG, IN (WAVE) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children from Indianapolis who are believed to be in extreme danger.

Johnson Garcia, 2, Christhian Garcia, 5, and Marcos Garcia, 8, were last seen on Aug, 15 at 11:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Johnson is described as being 2’ 11’’ tall and weighing 33 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christhian is described as being 3’7’’ tall and weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marcos is described as being 4’3’’ tall and weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to be with their father, Christian Garcia, 25. Garcia is described as being Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of the children is asked to call the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

