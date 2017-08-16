Grand jury indicts man charged in murder case while on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was on home incarceration when she shot and killed another man has been indicted.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Justin Samuel Curry, 29, of Louisville, on murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.

Curry is charged with the August 5 shooting death of James Harris, 31, in an apartment in the 2000 block of Terril Lane. Curry called 911 to report the shooting and told the operator that he was on HIP.

Bond for Curry was set at $100,000 cash.

