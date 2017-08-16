European star Pettersen out of Solheim Cup with back injury

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - European golfer Suzann Pettersen has pulled out of this weekend's Solheim Cup because of a back injury.

Pettersen says she couldn't guarantee she'd overcome a slipped disk in time for the biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe, which starts Friday.

Alternate Catriona Matthew will replace Pettersen, who has 12 top-20 finishes and a win this season on the LPGA Tour.

Two years ago at the Solheim Cup in Germany, Pettersen angered the American players by insisting that Alison Lee be penalized for picking up her ball when she thought her short second putt had been conceded. The U.S. went on to stage the biggest comeback in event history.

Matthew has played in nine Solheim Cups and was part of Europe's last winning team in 2013.

American Paula Creamer recently replaced Jessica Korda, who has a forearm injury.

