Chick-fil-A in Falcons' new stadium won't open on Sundays

Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz stadium is a showplace, but Falcons fans will not be able to visit Chick-fil-A for all but one home game in 2017. (Source: AP/David Goldman)
(RNN) - It's no surprise that Atlanta's most beloved chicken joint would have a store in the Falcons' glorious new stadium.
On the other hand, Chick-Fil-A famously closes on Sundays, which happens to be when the NFL plays almost all its games.
Truett Cathy, the company’s founder, was a devout Southern Baptist who believed in keeping the Sabbath and preserving the spiritual and physical well-being of his employees. He closed all stores nationwide on Sunday without a second thought about losing billions in potential revenue. By comparison, shuttering one store for six-of-seven home games is pocket change.
The Dirty Birds faithful will not get a chance to enjoy the game along with a 12-piece nugget meal and a frozen lemonade until Thursday, Dec. 7, when the home team plays the hated New Orleans Saints in its first and only non-Sunday game of 2017.
