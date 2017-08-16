Chick-fil-A in Falcons' new stadium won't open on Sundays

Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz stadium is a showplace, but Falcons fans will not be able to visit Chick-fil-A for all but one home game in 2017. (Source: AP/David Goldman)

(RNN) - It's no surprise that Atlanta's most beloved chicken joint would have a store in the Falcons' glorious new stadium.

On the other hand, Chick-Fil-A famously closes on Sundays, which happens to be when the NFL plays almost all its games.

Truett Cathy, the company’s founder, was a devout Southern Baptist who believed in keeping the Sabbath and preserving the spiritual and physical well-being of his employees. He closed all stores nationwide on Sunday without a second thought about losing billions in potential revenue. By comparison, shuttering one store for six-of-seven home games is pocket change.

The Dirty Birds faithful will not get a chance to enjoy the game along with a 12-piece nugget meal and a frozen lemonade until Thursday, Dec. 7, when the home team plays the hated New Orleans Saints in its first and only non-Sunday game of 2017.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

The stadium is also the home of the Atlanta United soccer team and will host concerts and college games, so Chick-fil-A's stadium presence won't be a total loss, according to SI.com.

