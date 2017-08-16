Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home-incarceration at time of arrest

Wyatt Williams was arrested nearly three months after the shooting death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.

Wyatt Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. He is charged with murder, and also faces two counts of wanton endangerment. An excerpt from Williams' arrest report described what happened after a dice game between friends led to an altercation:

"(Williams) pulled out a gun during the course of the game and fired multiple shots toward one of the subjects. When (Williams) shot his weapon, one of the bullets traveled through a window located at West Madison Street, striking the victim in his neck while he was sitting at the kitchen table."

Hobbs was at his kitchen table, eating a piece of cake bought to celebrate the end of the school year, when he was shot. It all happened on May 21 on West Madison Street in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD spokeswoman Emily McKinley said Williams was on home-incarceration when he was arrested Wednesday.

"The community has rallied behind Dequante this summer, providing us with leads, suggestions and tips," McKinley said. "We've received tips from day one until now. There were several tips that led us to (Williams)."

Detectives had focused their investigation on a dice game being played at 522 Dr. W.J. Hodge Street nearby that night. It's not clear what specifically led them to Williams, but in an unrelated arrest, he was picked up on drug charges just two days after the Hobbs shooting.

"It's difficult for us," McKinley said. "I have children the same age as Dequante. I feel for the mother in this case."

So far in 2017, there have been 78 homicides in Louisville Metro, compared to 69 at this time last year.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder and wanton endangerment charges Monday.

