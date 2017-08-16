UPDATE: Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home-incarceration at time of arrest

Wyatt Williams was arrested nearly three months after the shooting death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.

Wyatt Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. He is charged with murder, and also faces two counts of wanton endangerment.

Hobbs was sitting at his kitchen table, eating a piece of cake bought to celebrate the end of the school year, when he was shot. It all happened on May 21 on West Madison Street in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD spokeswoman Emily McKinley said Williams was on home-incarceration when he was arrested Wednesday.

Detectives had focused their investigation on a dice game being played at 522 Dr. W.J. Hodge Street nearby that night. It's not clear what specifically led them to Williams, but in an unrelated arrest, he was picked up on drug charges just two days after the Hobbs shooting.

LMPD investigators will speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the arrest.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder and wanton endangerment charges Monday.

