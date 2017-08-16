63-year-old Medora Elementary undergoes renovation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While thousands of students say goodbye to summer, one school in Jefferson County is saying hello to a renovated school.



Medora Elementary School, 11801 Deering Road, has received $6.5 million worth of renovations.



The school began in a school house at the corner of Medora Road and Pendleton Road, in Valley Station. The school that now exists, was built in 1954. This is the first time it has ever been renovated.



The most obvious changes are the school's new roof, windows and front entrance. A new security system has been added, along with a new intercom system.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dolly Parton announces a new album geared towards kids

+ 'Dream Court' opens in Park Duvalle neighborhood

+ Kentuckian wins Food Network Star



Principal Beth White gave WAVE 3 News a tour of the school, showing off the building's new paint, floor and ceiling tiles.



"It is an extension on our current library that we have right now," White explained. "It has gone out a little bit on the back, with a new roof. It will have a smart board with soft seating all the way around. Where our current library is, our book shelves will soon stand."

The library renovation is still underway and a new HVAC system will be installed in September. The construction is expected to be finished in November and a celebration to honor the new library will happen this winter.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.