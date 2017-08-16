Henderson road project takes big step forward

A project In Henderson that has been in the works for several years took a big step forward Wednesday.

The Henderson City and County Government agreed to apply for a grant and work together to improve Ohio Drive, which is in an industrial area.

The road is too narrow and in poor condition right now and is hindering the growth of businesses and, as a result, it will cost nearly two million dollars and take a few years to finish, but it will help companies on that road continue to grow.

"But the fact that they are all located on this narrow two-lane road that was never really designed to handle all that truck traffic has become problematic," Henderson Co. Judge Executive Brad Schneider said. "So we are working together to fix it. We think if we can gather up some extra funding to help that in the next couple years we can make it good for them grow in those spots."

Schneider says that this is one of the first steps needed to get the ball rolling and hopes that they can complete the project in the next two years.

