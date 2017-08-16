Hopkinsville business owners stocked up for solar eclipse

Hopkinsville, Kentucky business owners are stocked and ready for solar eclipse visitors.

"We're very excited," Dawn Hensley said. "It's once in a lifetime."

Hensley is the owner of "The Look Boutique" on Main St. in Hopkinsville.

Hensley has hired extra help to wait on customers throughout the weekend. She has hundreds of specially-designed solar eclipse hats and t-shirts to sell, in addition to a stockroom full of inventory.

"Extra everything. Dresses, shirts, everything, head to toe. When you think NASA will be set up right down the road, it's unbelievable. From here on out, you'll know about Hopkinsville, KY," said Hensley.

"The Look Boutique" will be open daily leading up to the eclipse.

Kentucky State Police are estimating between 100,000 and 500,000 visitors in western Kentucky on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.