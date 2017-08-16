Hopkinsville coffee shop brewing "Lunar Latte" for eclipse customers

Economic experts in Hopkinsville are estimating at least $30 million will pour into the local economy over solar eclipse weekend.

The owner of the Corner Coffeehouse is preparing with extra inventory and extra help. Workers are also brewing up something special to mark the occasion, a lunar latte.

"It is our espresso which we get from a small family roaster in Brooklyn, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow and cream de cacao flavors," said owner Amanda Huff-McClure. "It's been kind of cool to me to watch the entire community rally and develop this intense pride in showing off what they have to offer."

The coffeehouse will be open Fri., Aug. 18 through Mon., Aug. 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

