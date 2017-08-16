Henderson residents upset with abandoned golf course rezoning plan

The University of Louisville's campus is buzzing again as the fall semester draws near.More >>
The University of Louisville's campus is buzzing again as the fall semester draws near.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.More >>
Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>