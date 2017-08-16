Henderson residents upset with abandoned golf course rezoning plan

Wolf Hills residents upset with a plan to rezone an abandoned golf course have a chance to speak out again.

Tuesday night, more than 100 people packed a rezoning meeting.

Fifty people signed up to speak, but only two of them ever got the chance.

So, the meeting will continue on Wednesday.

Developer Mike Chambers now wants to turn about half of the land into a nine hole golf course.

If that doesn't happen, he wants to turn all of the land into a sod farm.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

