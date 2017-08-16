Track and field unveiled near Owensboro Middle School

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new track located near Owensboro Middle School (WFIE)

A new track and field facility is now open, and schools are ready to use it.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new track located near Owensboro Middle School.

Owensboro Public Schools and Kentucky Wesleyan College will use the new facility.

It was a team effort along with Owensboro Health to make the project happen.

Coaches told 14 News the athletes can't wait to use the new facility.

The public will also be able to use the track soon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 a.m. through 7 a.m.

An exact start date will be announced later.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.