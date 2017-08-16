JCPS: After delay, 'all of our buses are clear'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MetroSafe and JCPS had to ask parents for their patience Wednesday.

Buses home from the district's first day of school ran late, but according to a tweet from JCPS' verified account, "all of our buses are clear."

At 6:38 p.m. all of our buses are clear. It was a great first day for JCPS. #WeAreJCPS — JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 16, 2017

Parents with any busing questions can call 485-RIDE.

