JCPS: After delay, 'all of our buses are clear'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MetroSafe and JCPS had to ask parents for their patience Wednesday.

Buses home from the district's first day of school ran late, but according to a tweet from JCPS' verified account, "all of our buses are clear."

Parents with any busing questions can call 485-RIDE.

