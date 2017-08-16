MetroSafe: JCPS buses safe but running late, do not call 911 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

MetroSafe: JCPS buses safe but running late, do not call 911

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MetroSafe and JCPS are asking parents for their patience Wednesday.

Buses home from the district's first day of school are running late but everyone is safe.

MetroSafe is asking parents to refrain from calling late. There are no emergencies.

Parents with bus questions can call 485-RIDE.

