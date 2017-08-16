Hoosiers Release 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

(Courtesy: IU Athletics) BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - With four non-conference games against teams that are preseason nationally ranked and two Big Ten Conference contests among the first 11 games of the season, the 2017-18 Indiana men’s basketball program will not have to wait long to see where it stands as the Hoosiers begin their first season under head coach Archie Miller. Times and television designations for all of the games this season will be released at a later date.

“I think we have a challenging schedule that gives us a lot of opportunities to become a better team,” noted Miller. “As I said before, scheduling is the second most important thing we do besides recruiting. Our goal is to create a schedule that has our fans excited. We have the No. 1 team in the country (Duke) playing their only road game prior to conference play in our building and that speaks for itself, but with the two exhibitions and games against Indiana State and Fort Wayne, I’d expect there would be great interest in visiting Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this year.”

IU basketball fans will get their first look at the program up close at Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville on Saturday evening, October 21. An exact time for the event, which also introduces the women’s program, will be released at a later date.

The early league games are due to the Big Ten Conference hosting this year’s conference tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York, February 28 thru March 4, a week earlier in the season than normal.

The Hoosiers looked locally when it put together its two-game exhibition schedule in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU will host Marian (Oct. 28) and Indianapolis (Nov. 5). The Knights Athletic Director, Steve Downing, is an IU Athletics Hall of Famer, men’s basketball All-American and was a long-time department administrator. The Hoosiers and Greyhounds will meet for the fifth time since the Cream and Crimson began playing lower division programs in 2004.

The regular season home schedule begins against Indiana State (Nov. 10), the first regular season meeting with the Sycamores since 2006. IU also will host the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic and will see Howard (Nov. 12), South Florida (Nov. 19), Arkansas State (Nov. 22), and Eastern Michigan (Nov. 24) all visiting Bloomington.

The Hoosiers will play the first of four preseason nationally ranked opponents when it travels to Seton Hall (Nov. 15) for their second appearance against a Big East opponent in the Gavitt Games. IU also will host consensus preseason No. 1 Duke (Nov. 29), travel to Louisville (Dec. 9) and take on Notre Dame (Dec. 16) in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

IU will conclude its non-conference portion of its schedule with three home games after final exams. IU and Fort Wayne (Dec. 18) will complete their three-game arrangement a year ahead of schedule, Tennessee Tech (Dec. 21) returns to Bloomington for the fourth time and first since 1993, and the Hoosier and Youngstown State (Dec. 29) will meet for the first time ever.

The Hoosiers open Big Ten play at Michigan (Dec. 2) and turnaround and host Iowa (Dec. 4). Play resumes at Wisconsin (Jan. 2). Indiana will face Illinois (A, Jan. 24, H, Feb. 14), Iowa (A, Feb. 17), Michigan State (A, Jan. 19, H, Feb. 3), Minnesota (A, Jan. 6, H, Feb. 9) and Ohio State (A, Jan. 30, H, Feb. 23, Senior Night) in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall twice this season. The Hoosiers will play only road games at Michigan, Nebraska (Feb. 20), Rutgers (Feb. 5) and Wisconsin. IU will welcome Maryland (Jan. 22), Northwestern (Jan. 14), Penn State (Jan. 9) and Purdue (Jan. 28) to Bloomington. IU will play three Monday league games and three games on Friday’s and will not have a Thursday league game.

“With Seton Hall, Louisville, Notre Dame and nine Big Ten opponents away from home, we have a chance to put together a very good resume,” said Miller.

Since Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was opened in November, 1971, IU has ranked in the top 10 in attendance in 39 of the last 45 seasons. Last year, the Hoosiers finished ninth in the nation in fan support.

INDIANA MEN’S BASKETBALL

2017-18 SCHEDULE

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE TIME TV

October 21 Saturday Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville Bloomington, Indiana TBA BTN Plus

October 28 Saturday Marian (Exhibition) Bloomington, Indiana 8 p.m. BTN Plus

November 5 Sunday Indianapolis (Exhibition) Bloomington, Indiana 2 p.m. BTN Plus

November 10 Friday Indiana State Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

November 12 Sunday Howard (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic) Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

November 15 Wednesday at Seton Hall (Gavitt Games) Newark, N.J. TBA FS1

November 19 Sunday South Florida (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic) Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

November 22 Wednesday Arkansas State (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic) Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

November 24 Friday Eastern Michigan (Hoosier Tip Off Classic) Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

November 29 Wednesday Duke (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

December 2 Saturday at Michigan* Ann Arbor, Michigan TBA TBA

December 4 Monday Iowa* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

December 9 Saturday at Louisville Louisville, Kentucky TBA TBA

December 16 Saturday vs. Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic) Indianapolis, Indiana TBA TBA

December 18 Monday Fort Wayne Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

December 21 Thursday Tennessee Tech Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

December 29 Friday Youngstown State Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

January 2 Tuesday at Wisconsin* Madison, Wisconsin TBA TBA

January 6 Saturday at Minnesota* Minneapolis, Minnesota TBA TBA

January 9 Tuesday Penn State* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

January 14 Sunday Northwestern* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

January 19 Friday at Michigan State* East Lansing, Michigan TBA TBA

January 22 Monday Maryland* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

January 24 Wednesday at Illinois* Champaign, Illinois TBA TBA

January 28 Sunday Purdue* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

January 30 Tuesday at Ohio State* Columbus, Ohio TBA TBA

February 3 Saturday Michigan State* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

February 5 Monday at Rutgers* Piscataway, N.J. TBA TBA

February 9 Friday Minnesota* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

February 14 Wednesday Illinois* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

February 17 Saturday at Iowa* Iowa City, Iowa TBA TBA

February 20 Tuesday at Nebraska* Lincoln, Nebraska TBA TBA

February 23 Friday Ohio State* Bloomington, Indiana TBA TBA

Big Ten Tournament, February 28-March 4, Madison Square Garden, New York City

*Big Ten Conference