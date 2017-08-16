Fugitive Henderson police were looking for turns himself in

More than one hundred thousand kids made their way to 155 schools in Jefferson County Wednesday.More >>
More than one hundred thousand kids made their way to 155 schools in Jefferson County Wednesday.More >>
One of the Assistant Superintendents resigned in a letter Monday.More >>
One of the Assistant Superintendents resigned in a letter Monday.More >>
The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
Some people in WAVE Country are having a hard time finding eclipse glasses.More >>
Some people in WAVE Country are having a hard time finding eclipse glasses.More >>
Buses home from the district's first day of school ran late, but according to a tweet from JCPS' verified account, "all of our buses are clear."More >>
Buses home from the district's first day of school ran late, but according to a tweet from JCPS' verified account, "all of our buses are clear."More >>