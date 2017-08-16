Fugitive Henderson police were looking for turns himself in

The fugitive police were looking for in a Henderson neighborhood has turned himself in.

According to police, that fugitive, identified as Terry Kirchner, turned himself in at the Henderson County Jail.

Police were looking for Kirchner late Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Madison St. We're told he was wanted on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

Our reporter at the scene reported seeing SWAT officers in the area and told us that detectives believed that Kirchner may have been armed.

Madison St. was closed in the area while officers looked for Kirchner, but the road is now back open.

