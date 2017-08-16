McConnell: "There are no good neo-nazis"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.

His office released this statement Wednesday morning:

"The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups who brought hatred and violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington. Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America.

"We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred. There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head."

It comes after the group connected to Saturday's rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly, said they planned to come to Lexington.

They're upset with Mayor Jim Gray's plan to relocate two confederate statues.

Lexington Police said they consulted with Kentucky State Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department, and have agreed to work together should a rally happen.

On Saturday, McConnell also condemned the violence and hatred in Charlottesville.

