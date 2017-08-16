McConnell: "There are no good neo-nazis"

The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
The looming threat of a white nationalist rally in Lexington, Kentucky led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to publicly condemn hate groups.More >>
Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.More >>
Several months after a young boy was struck down by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen, a man has been arrested for the crime.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years.More >>
MetroSafe and JCPS are asking parents for their patience Wednesday.More >>
MetroSafe and JCPS are asking parents for their patience Wednesday.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Aug. 10, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Aug. 10, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>